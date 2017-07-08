Tigres tipped for Medel

By Football Italia staff

Although he had wanted a return to Boca Juniors, it’s reported Inter midfielder Gary Medel will sign for Mexican club Tigres tomorrow.

Medel is on the market, as he is not part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans for this season.

He was pushing for a Boca comeback, but Chilean newspaper El Mercurio claims a deal has been done with Tigres.

The player, who turns 29 next month, could undergo a medical and sign the contract over the next 24 hours.

Medel arrived at Inter from Cardiff in 2014 and his contract is due to expire next summer.