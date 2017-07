Roma-Napoli row over Rui

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim problems have emerged between Napoli and Roma for full-back Mario Rui.

The clubs had finally seemed close to a deal for the former Empoli man, worth €9.25m.

However, according to today’s reports, they couldn’t agree on how to process the payment.

Roma want a definitive move for €9.25m plus another €750,000 in bonuses.

Napoli are eager to spread the payment out over two years, arriving on loan with obligation to buy next season.