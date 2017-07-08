NEWS
Saturday July 8 2017
Muriel all set for Sevilla
By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel could sign for Sevilla tonight, as his agent flies out to complete the transfer, Sampdoria pocketing €20m plus bonuses.

The Colombia international is set to become their most expensive ever signing.

According to Sky Sport Italia, agent Alessandro Lucci will be in Spain today to finalise the details and there could be an announcement tonight or tomorrow.

Sevilla are due to pay €20m plus several performance-related bonuses.

Sampdoria would also retain 20 per cent of any future transfer fee if Muriel were to move on.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies