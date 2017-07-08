Muriel all set for Sevilla

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel could sign for Sevilla tonight, as his agent flies out to complete the transfer, Sampdoria pocketing €20m plus bonuses.

The Colombia international is set to become their most expensive ever signing.

According to Sky Sport Italia, agent Alessandro Lucci will be in Spain today to finalise the details and there could be an announcement tonight or tomorrow.

Sevilla are due to pay €20m plus several performance-related bonuses.

Sampdoria would also retain 20 per cent of any future transfer fee if Muriel were to move on.