Rui agent: 'Napoli or nothing!'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent warns Roma he “will not attend pre-season training. We were told they had agreed terms with Napoli and we won’t turn back now.”

The full-back has been in negotiations for several weeks, but suddenly today Sky Sport Italia reported the clubs were still arguing over how to pay the €9.25m plus €750,000 in bonuses.

“On Thursday Monchi told me that the player could move to Napoli, as both clubs had reached an agreement,” agent Mario Giuffredi told LaRoma24.it.

“We won’t turn back now. The two clubs had better sit down and find a solution. The player will not attend pre-season training with Roma, as he knows where he needs to be.

“It’s not acceptable that after one day everything we were told has completely changed.”