Saturday July 8 2017
Sampdoria comeback for Eder?
By Football Italia staff

Inter could send Italy international forward Eder back to his old club Sampdoria for €6m.

The 30-year-old had the best form of his career at Marassi, earning a transfer to Inter in January 2016 for €11.8m.

However, he is not part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans and could be heading straight back to Samp.

According to Il Secolo XIX newspaper, Eder is making a return to the Blucerchiati for just €6m.

The Italo-Brazilian scored 10 goals with six assists in 40 competitive appearances for Inter this season.

He had also been linked with a move to Fiorentina this summer.

