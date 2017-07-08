Douglas Costa to Juve imminent

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Deutschland also now claim that Douglas Costa’s move from Bayern Munich to Juventus is imminent, though there are disagreements over the price.

The reports are growing rapidly since last night that the Brazilian will be in Turin this season.

After Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium, Sportitalia and the Corriere dello Sport, now Sky Sport Deutschland also assures the deal is practically done.

Juve aim to spread the cost of the operation by taking Douglas Costa on loan for two years at €10m with obligation to buy in 2019.

German sources suggest it’ll be €35m plus bonuses, Sky Sport Italia have it at €40m plus incentives.

Bayern Munich had put a €50m price-tag on the winger, who turns 27 in September.