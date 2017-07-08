Milan send Vangioni to River

By Football Italia staff

Leonel Vangioni said he wanted a return to River Plate and Milan seem set to grant him that wish.

The full-back arrived at San Siro as a free agent last summer and barely made a dent, making 15 Serie A appearances.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the negotiations are at a very advanced stage and down to the details.

There’s no room for Vangioni in the Rossoneri squad with the arrival of Andrea Conti and Ricardo Rodriguez.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be loaned out to River Plate or simply released from his contract.

The Argentines made it clear they would not pay to have the defender back.