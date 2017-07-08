Torino push for Donsah

By Football Italia staff

Torino are already close to Duvan Zapata and now hold talks with Bologna for midfielder Godfred Donsah.

Sinisa Mihajlovic and President Urbano Cairo are determined to bolster the squad in a push for Europa League qualification.

Duvan Zapata is on the verge of completing a transfer from Napoli for €20m, including performance-related bonuses.

Now Sky Sport Italia, Tuttosport and other sources confirm a meeting this weekend with Bologna to discuss Donsah.

The 21-year-old midfielder has spent practically his entire career in Italy, arriving for Palermo’s youth academy in January 2012.

He also played for Verona, Cagliari and joined Bologna in 2015.

Torino’s initial offer was €6m, but it’s likely they would be able to agree terms at €8m.

It remains to be seen whether it’d be a purchase outright or loan with obligation to buy.

Meanwhile, Torino have officially sent goalkeeper Alfred Gomis to newly-promoted SPAL, on loan with obligation to buy.