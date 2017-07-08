NEWS
Saturday July 8 2017
Juventus loan Audero to Venezia
By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero has officially been loaned to Serie B side Venezia.

The summer is in full swing and the squads for the 2017-18 season begin to take shape.

A statement released by Juve this afternoon confirmed 20-year-old goalkeeper Audero will spend this term at Venezia on loan.

He’ll be working with Coach Pippo Inzaghi, who took the Lagunari to promotion from Lega Pro.

Born in Indonesia, Audero has represented Italy at every level from Under-15 to Under-20 and this is his first loan spell away from Turin.

