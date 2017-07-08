Done deal: Muriel to Sevilla

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel will join Sevilla today for €20m plus bonuses and a percentage on his future sale, claim multiple reports.

It is considered a done deal and only the announcement remains.

The Colombia international had offers from the likes of Inter, Lazio and Everton, but was determined to make his mark in Spain.

He scored 13 goals with nine assists in 33 competitive appearances for the Blucerchiati last season.

According to Sky Sport Italia and other sources, the cost of the operation is €20m plus performance-related bonuses and 20 per cent of any future transfer fee should Sevilla sell Muriel.

Agent Alessandro Lucci flew out to Spain today to negotiate the remaining details and also struck a deal on personal terms.

Muriel first arrived in Italy for Udinese in the summer of 2010, even if he was immediately loaned out to their sister club Granada.

He went on to Lecce and was sold to Sampdoria in 2015 for €12m.