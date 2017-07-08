Inzaghi: 'Lazio not a surprise now'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi warns Lazio “are no longer a surprise package. We want to confirm our status” in Serie A.

The Aquile started last season amid chaos with Coach Marcelo Bielsa appointed and then abandoning his post three days later over alleged breach of contract.

Inzaghi was brought in as a stop-gap measure and steered them to fifth place with Europa League qualification, as well as the Coppa Italia Final.

“Lazio begin the new campaign with an excellent team spirit and attitude,” the tactician told Mediaset Premium as pre-season training kicked off.

“We are no longer a surprise package. We want to confirm our status.”