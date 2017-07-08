Milan include Lapadula for Biglia

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia is edging closer to Milan, as Lazio are prepared to accept €15m plus Gianluca Lapadula.

According to various different sources today, the two clubs entered into advanced negotiations for the transfer after Biglia did not attend pre-season medical tests.

Lazio are going to lower their original €30m asking price for Biglia to €20m, while the Rossoneri can raise their offer to €15m plus €3m in bonuses.

That’s still not enough for the Aquile, but Mediaset Premium note that Lapadula could be introduced as part of an exchange deal.

The issue up for debate now is how much Lapadula will be valued at, because the two clubs have very different views on the matter.

Meanwhile, former Pescara striker Lapadula was also heavily linked with Genoa.

It’s possible Biglia will be allowed to undergo a Milan medical on Monday.