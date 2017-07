Bolton request Inter talent

By Football Italia staff

Bolton Wanderers have asked Inter for defender Isaac Donkor on loan.

The Ghanaian turns 22 next month and has just returned from loan spells in Serie B with Bari, Avellino and then Cesena.

According to Sky Sport Italia, English club Bolton Wanderers have put in a request to take Donkor across the Channel.

He is a very versatile player, primarily a centre-back, but can do a job on the right or left of defence too.