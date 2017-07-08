Rudiger agent flies in for Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger’s agent is in London for final negotiations with Chelsea, though the Roma defender will undergo his medical in Los Angeles.

The deal was done last week for €35m plus €4m in performance-related bonuses.

According to multiple sources in Italy and England, Rudiger’s agent arrived in London to work out personal terms today.

The German international is currently on vacation in America after the Confederations Cup, so will undergo his medical in LA.

This transfer has taken considerably longer than expected, mainly because Rudiger’s official season only ended last Sunday.

However, the Italian media had few doubts it would be completed.

Rudiger was originally off the market, but Kostas Manolas refusing to complete a transfer to Zenit St Petersburg prompted Roma to sell their other star centre-back instead.