Chelsea offer €20m for Keita

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are offering €20m for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, claim Italian reports, after Juventus, Milan and Inter turned elsewhere.

Antonio Conte is said to be furious at the lack of transfer activity within the Premier League champions, who lost out on Romelo Lukaku to Manchester United today.

It was already rumoured that Chelsea were aiming their gaze towards Keita instead and now Rome-based paper Il Tempo claim there is a €20m offer on the table.

That is not too far off the €25m asking price for the 22-year-old Senegal international, who can play as a winger on the right or left, support striker or unorthodox centre-forward.

Milan had agreed terms with Lazio for €20m plus bonuses, but Keita rejected the transfer because he had his heart set on Juventus.

Now that the Bianconeri and Inter have put their resources elsewhere, Keita is somewhat stuck with his contract at Lazio expiring next summer.

He scored 16 goals in 31 Serie A games last season, many of them as a substitute.