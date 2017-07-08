Ponce to Lille tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Ezequiel Ponce will put pen to paper with Lille on Sunday, securing a loan deal with option to buy at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was on loan at Granada in La Liga last term and had been very close to joining Serie A minnows Crotone.

Instead, it was reported by Sky Sport Italia that Roma were in advanced talks with Lille.

Now L’Equipe confirm Ponce will fly in for a medical and to sign the contract tomorrow.

He’ll arrive on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.