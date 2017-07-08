Official: Sevilla agree Muriel deal

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla have officially announced an agreement with Sampdoria for Colombia international Luis Muriel, reportedly for €20m plus bonuses.

The forward is due to undergo a medical and then sign a five-year contract with the Liga side.

According to multiple sources, the deal is worth €20m plus 20 per cent of any future transfer fee if Sevilla sell the player.

He scored 13 goals with nine assists in 33 competitive appearances for Sampdoria last season.

Agent Alessandro Lucci flew out to Spain today in order to finalise the agreement.