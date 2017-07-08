NEWS
Saturday July 8 2017
Dani Alves to PSG?
By Football Italia staff

L’Equipe suggests former Juventus right-back Dani Alves is heading to Paris Saint-Germain rather than Manchester City.

When the Brazilian terminated his contract by mutual consent just one year after arriving as a free agent from Barcelona, it was widely believed he’d reunite with Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

There are reports in England that Dani Alves will have his medical with the Citizens on Monday.

However, L’Equipe claim this evening that there could be a twist with advanced negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain.

