Chelsea-Milan for Aubameyang

By Football Italia staff

Milan suddenly have fierce competition for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as Chelsea look at the €80m-rated Borussia Dortmund hitman.

The Rossoneri have over the last 24 hours intensified their efforts to bring the Gabon international back to San Siro, where he was part of their youth academy.

He is due to reject a transfer to China and wants €12m per year wages, but Milan had so far been able to offer €8m – a figure that would make him the highest-paid player in Serie A.

Now, according to Sky Sports Deutschland and the Daily Express newspaper, Chelsea have intercepted and can blow the Italians out of the water financially.

The Stamford Bridge side need to appease angry Coach Antonio Conte after missing out on a series of transfer targets, including Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

They’ll instead go on a spending spree and Aubameyang may well fit the bill.