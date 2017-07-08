Emanuel Cecchini is expected to arrive from Banfield for Genoa on Tuesday, albeit in accordance with Inter.
According to multiple sources, the Nerazzurri clinched a deal worth €3.5m for the midfielder this week thanks to Vice-President Javier Zanetti.
Now Sky Sport Italia claim the 20-year-old will be in Italy on Tuesday for a medical and to sign the contract.
However, he’ll be putting pen to paper with Genoa.
It is effectively a co-ownership agreement with Cecchini gaining Serie A experience at Marassi before heading to Inter.
Juventus had also shown a strong interest in signing Cecchini.