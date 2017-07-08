Cecchini to Genoa via Inter

By Football Italia staff

Emanuel Cecchini is expected to arrive from Banfield for Genoa on Tuesday, albeit in accordance with Inter.

According to multiple sources, the Nerazzurri clinched a deal worth €3.5m for the midfielder this week thanks to Vice-President Javier Zanetti.

Now Sky Sport Italia claim the 20-year-old will be in Italy on Tuesday for a medical and to sign the contract.

However, he’ll be putting pen to paper with Genoa.

It is effectively a co-ownership agreement with Cecchini gaining Serie A experience at Marassi before heading to Inter.

Juventus had also shown a strong interest in signing Cecchini.