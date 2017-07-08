Fiorentina close to Eysseric

By Football Italia staff

Reports are growing that Fiorentina are close to a deal for Nice forward Valentin Eysseric, while they also push for PSG’s Jese Rodriguez.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are among the sources confident the Viola will secure Eysseric next week for €4m plus bonuses.

The 25-year-old plays as a trequartista – behind the strikers – but can also take wide roles on the right or left.

His current contract with Nice is due to expire in June 2018, which is why he’s available at such a low price.

Last season, Eysseric scored four goals with eight assists in 33 competitive appearances.

Fiorentina are also pushing Paris Saint-Germain for Jese Rodriguez on loan with option to buy at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was considered the next great talent at Real Madrid, but has struggled to make an impression at PSG and during his six-month loan at Las Palmas.