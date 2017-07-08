Napoli agree Mario Rui terms

By Football Italia staff

Following today’s problems and his agent’s outburst, Roma and Napoli have now agreed terms for Mario Rui.

The full-back had his bags packed and was all ready for the move south when issues emerged with the method of payment.

His agent declared the two clubs had better sort something out, because Rui would not attend pre-season training with the Giallorossi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the warning worked and the clubs did agree a loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Napoli will pay €3m for the one-year loan with another €6m in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese defender is due for a medical on Monday.