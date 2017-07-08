Florenzi: 'Don't judge Roma yet'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi urged Roma fans to “support the team and not rush to judgment” on their transfer strategy so far.

The Giallorossi supporters were irritated by the departure of Mohamed Salah, Leandro Paredes and imminently Antonio Rudiger.

“I tell the fans to keep supporting the team and not rush to judgment,” said Florenzi during an event at their Pinzolo training camp.

“Last year there was scepticism too, but we achieved great results. Let us get on with our work and we will repay you for that faith.”

Florenzi is back in training after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in October 2016 and again in February 2017.

“I am feeling better all the time, I want to get back to my best so I can help the team. I hope to be with the rest of the squad as soon as possible.”