Lazio: Cataldi out, Di Gennaro in

By Football Italia staff

Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi is heading towards Benevento and the Aquile could replace him with Davide Di Gennaro of Cagliari.

Cataldi came up through the Lazio youth academy, but the ultras declared he was persona non grata after celebrating Genoa’s goal against the Biancocelesti while on loan there this season.

Sportitalia are confident Italy Under-21 international Cataldi is heading to Benevento on a permanent transfer.

In turn, Lazio are looking towards Di Gennaro, who rejected a contract renewal with Cagliari and is therefore a free agent.

Having just turned 29, Di Gennaro started out in the Milan youth academy and played for the likes of Bologna, Genoa, Livorno, Modena, Spezia, Palermo and Vicenza.

Last season the midfielder contributed two goals and five assists in 20 Serie A appearances for the Sardinians.