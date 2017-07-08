Lazio call Biglia for duty

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have named their squad for pre-season training, including Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde Diao, not Federico Marchetti and Filip Djordjevic.

Coach Simone Inzaghi released the list of names for players expected to attend the Auronzo di Cadore summer camp.

Notably, Biglia and Keita are included, despite the fact their contracts are due to expire in June 2018 and they have been heavily linked with transfers.

Midfielder Biglia is believed to be very close to Milan for €15m plus bonuses or Gianluca Lapadula as part of an exchange deal.

Keita is wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Monaco, but Juventus, Inter and Milan have turned their attentions elsewhere.

Lazio did not call up striker Djordjevic, who isn’t part of the club’s plans.

Also absent is goalkeeper Marchetti, who didn’t attend the traditional medical tests earlier this week either.

The rapport between Marchetti and Inzaghi has been increasingly fraught, with Thomas Strakosha often preferred.

Lazio squad for pre-season training: Adamonis, Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, De Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Wallace; Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mohamed, Murgia, Oikonomidis, Parolo; Immobile, Keita, Kishna, Lombardi, Palombi, Rossi