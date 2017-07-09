Milan bid €60m for Aubameyang

By Football Italia staff

Milan are offering €60m for Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but face competition from Chelsea.

The last few days have seen their interest in the Gabon international intensify once again.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport insists the original €60m proposal has not changed, despite Borussia Dortmund wanting closer to €70m.

The salary on offer would also be €8m per year for four seasons, which would make Aubameyang the highest-paid player in Serie A.

His agent had requested €12m per year wages, considering the terms put forward by Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

Milan had until now been able to count on Aubameyang being unwilling to move to China at this stage in his career.

Serious competition arose on Saturday when Chelsea failed to snatch Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, seeing him agree a transfer to Manchester United instead.

The Stamford Bridge side must try to appease an angry Antonio Conte and Aubameyang could help soften the blow.

La Gazzetta dello Sport notes Milan directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli will fly in to Dortmund for talks over the next few days.

The Rossoneri do have another advantage over Chelsea, which is that Aubameyang started his career at their youth academy.