Arsenal looking at Brozovic

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal are ready to make an offer for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Croatia international is on the market, but with a price-tag of around €25m.

According to ESPN, Arsene Wenger has requested the 24-year-old as a summer reinforcement.

Brozovic has been inconsistent since his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 and his rapport with the fans has become increasingly tense, particularly on social media.

He was frozen out by former Inter boss Frank de Boer for an undisclosed disciplinary matter.

New Coach Luciano Spalletti stated in his Press conference on Saturday that Brozovic’s status at Inter “depends on him.”

The versatile creative midfielder contributed seven goals and five assists last season in 35 competitive games.