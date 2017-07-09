U21: Di Biagio or Evani?

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Di Biagio faces competition from Under-20 boss Alberigo Evani for the role of Italy Under-21 Coach in 2017-19.

The Azzurrini reached the semi-final of the European Under-21 Championship this summer, but suffered heavy 3-1 losses to both Slovakia and Spain.

Di Biagio came under fire for failing to get the best out of an excellent squad, particularly with his use of rotation and lack of a clear tactical identity.

His contract has technically already expired, so next week the Federation must decide whether to give Di Biagio a new deal or hire a replacement.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the only man prepared to contend the Under-21 bench is Evani, currently Coach of the Italy Under-20 side.

Evani helped Italy to their best ever Under-20 World Cup finish, taking the bronze medal, in June.

The next tenure will take the Azzurrini up to the European Under-21 Championship in 2019 and qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.