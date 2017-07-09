Inter back in for Keita?

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao would prefer to snub Liverpool and Chelsea to remain in Serie A, claim reports, so the Lazio forward is waiting for a new Inter bid.

The Senegal international will be out of contract in June 2018 and has repeatedly rejected a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

He has been heavily linked with Liverpool and yesterday Chelsea joined in with a €20m proposal, having lost out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

However, Sportitalia maintain Keita wants to stay in Italy and is not convinced by the Premier League options.

The 22-year-old appeared to have his heart set on Juventus a few weeks ago, but the Bianconeri have since moved their resources on to other targets like Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Inter had been trying to go for both those players, so could turn to Keita as an alternative.

The Nerazzurri had already shown interest in Keita towards the end of the season, before new Coach Luciano Spalletti was appointed.

Milan had agreed terms with Lazio for the striker, but the player turned it down when he was waiting for Juve.