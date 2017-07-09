Chievo pick up Pucciarelli

By Football Italia staff

Chievo have reportedly agreed a €4m deal for Empoli striker Manuel Pucciarelli.

According to Sportitalia, the two clubs came to an understanding for cash plus goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, who has just finished his loan spell at Pro Vercelli.

Pucciarelli is expected to sign the contract following a medical on Monday.

The forward just turned 26 and can play in a few different roles, primarily as a support striker or trequartista.

He came up from the Empoli youth academy and last season contributed three goals and two assists in 32 Serie A appearances.