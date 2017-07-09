NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Chievo pick up Pucciarelli
By Football Italia staff

Chievo have reportedly agreed a €4m deal for Empoli striker Manuel Pucciarelli.

According to Sportitalia, the two clubs came to an understanding for cash plus goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, who has just finished his loan spell at Pro Vercelli.

Pucciarelli is expected to sign the contract following a medical on Monday.

The forward just turned 26 and can play in a few different roles, primarily as a support striker or trequartista.

He came up from the Empoli youth academy and last season contributed three goals and two assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies