Gonalons: 'Always admired De Rossi'

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons can’t wait to play alongside Daniele De Rossi at Roma. “I’ve admired him for a long time, we’re part of the best midfield in Italy.”

The Frenchman arrived from Olympique Lyonnais for €5m and started pre-season training yesterday.

“De Rossi is a great player, I’ve admired him for a long time and would’ve loved to emulate his career by remaining at the same club for a lifetime, but unfortunately it was not possible,” Gonalons told Il Messaggero newspaper.

“At Lyon things went differently to how I would’ve liked, but now I am happy to be at Roma and can’t wait to learn from a wonderful player like De Rossi.”

New Coach Eusebio Di Francesco prefers a 4-3-3 formation, so how will Gonalons fit in to that?

“Without doubt, my preferred role is in front of the defence. I am now part of the best midfield in Italy. I know from facing Roma with Lyon that they caused us huge problems.

“I have great faith in Roma, we’ll have a great season and I came here to win some silverware.”