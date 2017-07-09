Sampdoria open to Gabigol

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa has to leave Inter for regular playing time and Sampdoria are the latest favourites for his signature.

The striker hasn’t been given a single Serie A start since he arrived from Santos for €29.5m a year ago.

He turns 21 in August and told Brazilian media this week he feels “more mature” after his season in Europe.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Sampdoria have stepped forward with an offer to take Gabigol on loan and help him acclimatise to Serie A.

The Blucerchiati have already done business with Inter this summer, selling them Milan Skriniar and receiving Gianluca Caprari in part-exchange.

Several clubs were linked with Gabigol, including VfB Stuttgart and Las Palmas, but it seems as if he wants to remain in Italy.

Samp sold Patrik Schick to Juventus and Luis Muriel to Sevilla, so have a striker shortage.