Sevilla set €50m Muriel clause

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel reportedly has a €50m release clause in his Sevilla contract after completing a €20m plus incentives move from Sampdoria.

On Saturday, the Spaniards released a statement confirming they had agreed basic terms with Samp for the Colombia international, pending a medical.

The Blucerchiati are expected to pocket €20m – a new club record for Sevilla – plus 20 per cent of any future transfer fee.

According to Marca, that could be up to €10m, because his contract will include a release clause set at €50m.

Muriel is due in Spain for a medical over the next 48 hours.