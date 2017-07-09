Juve slam door on Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are slamming the door on Alex Sandro unless Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain offer over €70m.

The left-back has been at the centre of a bidding war between the two European clubs this summer, so far reaching around €60m.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have decided that to sell would be a sign of weakness and are therefore determined to hold on to the former Porto star.

The only exception would be if someone were to come in with a bid worth a minimum of €70-75m.

Meanwhile, Juve are asking Alex Sandro to sign a new contract to June 2022, adding two years to his current deal.

More importantly, it would almost double his current €2.8m per year salary to €5m.