NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Juve slam door on Alex Sandro
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are slamming the door on Alex Sandro unless Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain offer over €70m.

The left-back has been at the centre of a bidding war between the two European clubs this summer, so far reaching around €60m.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have decided that to sell would be a sign of weakness and are therefore determined to hold on to the former Porto star.

The only exception would be if someone were to come in with a bid worth a minimum of €70-75m.

Meanwhile, Juve are asking Alex Sandro to sign a new contract to June 2022, adding two years to his current deal.

More importantly, it would almost double his current €2.8m per year salary to €5m.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies