Rudiger arrives for Chelsea medical

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger has arrived in London to undergo his Chelsea medical and complete the €39m (£34.2m) transfer from Roma.

The deal was effectively struck last week, but delayed until today so his agent could sort out personal terms.

He also took time off after Germany’s victorious Confederations Cup campaign and, amid reports he’d have medical tests in Los Angeles, is instead coming to London.

Roma agreed a transfer for €35m plus another €4m in performance-related bonuses.

That translates to £30.7m plus £3.5m in bonuses for a total £34.2m.