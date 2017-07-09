Milan get Biglia breakthrough?

By Football Italia staff

Milan might have finally found an agreement for Lucas Biglia, offering Lazio €16m plus bonuses to reach the €20m asking price.

The midfielder will be out of contract next summer and did not attend pre-season medical tests in Rome.

Negotiations have been dragging on for weeks, but Lazio have finally lowered the original €25m price-tag to €20m.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Rossoneri have at last found the right formula for the transfer, offering €16m plus another €4m in bonuses.

There had been the option of including Gianluca Lapadula as part of the deal, but that does not seem to be happening.