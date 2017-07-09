NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Milan get Biglia breakthrough?
By Football Italia staff

Milan might have finally found an agreement for Lucas Biglia, offering Lazio €16m plus bonuses to reach the €20m asking price.

The midfielder will be out of contract next summer and did not attend pre-season medical tests in Rome.

Negotiations have been dragging on for weeks, but Lazio have finally lowered the original €25m price-tag to €20m.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Rossoneri have at last found the right formula for the transfer, offering €16m plus another €4m in bonuses.

There had been the option of including Gianluca Lapadula as part of the deal, but that does not seem to be happening.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies