Ancelotti tips Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti believes Hakan Calhanoglu “will settle in to Serie A very quickly” and Gianluigi Donnarumma must stay at Milan.

The Bayern Munich boss spoke to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, you can read the rest of that interview here.

“Milan needed a radical change and they’ve had an intelligent approach on the transfer market. They didn’t need to invest €100m on one player, but rather to spread the investments all over the squad, and that is what they did.

“Calhanoglu will settle in to Serie A very quickly, because the Bundesliga is quite similar to Serie A. Before the injury, he did very well in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.”

As well as numerous new buys, the Rossoneri appear to have above all agreed a new contract with 18-year-old goalkeeper Donnarumma.

“His final decision was the right one: staying at Milan. This is the club where he grew up and it’s the ideal environment for him. I hope he does achieve great things with the Rossoneri shirt in future, especially as it’ll be down to him to take up the mantle of Gigi Buffon for Italy.”