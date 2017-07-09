NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
'Napoli want Leno, but...'
By Football Italia staff

Bayer Leverkusen confirms “Napoli want Bernd Leno, but nothing will come of it. He is 100 per cent staying.”

The goalkeeper is one of the favourites to step in if Pepe Reina leaves this summer.

“It’s true that Napoli want Leno, but nothing will come of it,” Bayer Leverkusen director of sport Rudi Voller told Express.

“We have already pocketed €40m from this transfer session, so Bernd will 100 per cent be staying.”

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has five senior caps for Germany and is valued at around €15m.

