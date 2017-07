Inter target Issa Diop

By Football Italia staff

Inter are closing on 20-year-old Toulouse defender Issa Diop, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The centre-back is the captain of the France Under-20 squad and has four caps for the Under-21s.

Diop already has 51 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt, scoring three goals with two assists.

It’s reported the Nerazzurri aim to get the deal done by next week.

Born and raised in Toulouse, he came up through their youth academy and is under contract until June 2020.