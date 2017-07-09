Barcelona still believe in Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Marco Verratti could still move to Barcelona, though Carlo Ancelotti notes he is “treated like a King” at Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder this week retracted the comments made by his agent that he was being held hostage by PSG.

However, Spanish paper AS and L’Equipe in France insist the situation isn’t over yet, confident a fee between €70m and €100m would be enough to sway them.

The matter could well only be resolved by August 31 for the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, former PSG boss Ancelotti told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper that Verratti “would do well to remain in Paris, as he’s treated like a King there.”