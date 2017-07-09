Galatasaray ask for Strinic

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray are prepared to offer €3m for Napoli full-back Ivan Strinic, freed by the arrival of Mario Rui.

It was widely reported over the weekend that Roma struck a deal with Napoli and Rui should have his medical tomorrow, completing a deal worth €9m plus bonuses.

With the Portuguese talent coming in, Napoli could be ready to release Strinic.

Galatasaray are ready to take full advantage, as calcionapoli24.it claim Igor Tudor’s club have approached the Partenopei with an offer worth €3m.

They had already been in negotiations with Napoli a few weeks ago for defender Vlad Chiriches.

Croatia international Strinic wants more regular playing time in the year leading up to the 2018 World Cup.