Milan eye Modric in January

By Football Italia staff

Milan know they won’t tempt Luka Modric from Real Madrid this summer, but could try again in January if he struggles for playing time.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the Rossoneri have set their sights on the midfielder who turns 32 in September.

Real Madrid have no intention of selling, nor does the Croatia international want to leave.

However, the report states the situation could change if Modric doesn’t get regular playing time in the first six months of the season.

At that point, Milan would prepare a January swoop for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Dinamo Zagreb star.

Last season Modric contributed one goal and five assists in 41 competitive games for Real Madrid.