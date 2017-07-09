Antognoni: 'More could leave Viola'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Giancarlo Antognoni admits “important players have left and others could still go,” including Federico Bernardeschi.

The Viola released Gonzalo Rodriguez as a free agent, while Josip Ilicic joined Atalanta and Borja Valero is heading to Inter.

“I can say that Fiorentina will always try to build a competitive squad, even if I can’t tell you where we will end up,” Antognoni told Sky Sport Italia.

“Some important players have left and others could still go. We’ve lost important players like Ilicic, Borja and Gonzalo. Replacing them won’t be easy, but with a little patience and taking it slow, we can get the results we hope for.”

There are reports Bernardeschi will join Juventus for €40m plus another €10m in bonuses.

“If Bernardeschi were to leave too, then we could have a few more difficulties… We’ll see what happens,” concluded Antognoni.