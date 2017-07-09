Monchi: 'Nastasic is interesting'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Monchi finds Matija Nastasic “interesting,” but warns their new winger “won’t come from the Bundesliga. We’re working on names that haven’t emerged.”

The former Sevilla chief was at the presentation of new player Rick Karsdorp and was asked about interest in Schalke centre-back Nastasic.

“Nastasic is a good player, he has experience in Italy with Fiorentina and also played for Manchester City. He has interesting characteristics,” confessed Monchi.

“The attacking winger will not come from the Bundesliga, though. You need to look in other directions and towards other leagues.”

The reporters present also asked about Carlos Vela of Real Sociedad, Hatem Ben Arfa and Marseille’s Florian Thauvin.

“They are all good names, but I have different ones in mind and we talked it over with (Coach Eusebio) Di Francesco. As of today, we are working on some names that haven’t emerged in public, at least not all of them.

“These three are good players, but are not a priority for Roma at this moment. Our objective in the medium to long term is to increase the number of Italians and possibly of Romans in the squad.”