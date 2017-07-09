Juve and Inter for Inigo Martinez

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Inter are both prepared to pay the €30m release clause for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, claim Marca.

The 26-year-old centre-back has four senior caps for Spain and spent his entire career at this club.

His contract runs to June 2021, but reports in Spain suggest he is ready to walk away and wants a move to Italy.

So far, the Bianconeri appear to be the favourites, but Inter remain interested and would need a player in that role.

Last season, Martinez contributed an impressive four goals and five assists in 40 competitive games.