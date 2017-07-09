Inter midfielder Gary Medel could well undergo a medical with Mexican club Tigres tomorrow in a €7m transfer.
According to El Mercurio in Chile, the veteran has agreed personal terms with Tigres, despite reports of a return to his old club Boca Juniors.
A three-year contract has been written up worth €3.5m per season, while Inter expect to pocket €7m.
Medel is said to be flying in to Monterrey for a medical this weekend or on Monday.
Inter had accepted an offer from Besiktas, but the player did not want to move to Turkey.