NEWS
Sunday July 9 2017
Dalbert desperate for Inter
By Football Italia staff

There are reports Nice full-back Dalbert is so eager to join Inter that he keeps calling his club every day begging for the transfer.

The 23-year-old has been on the Nerazzurri’s wish-list for several weeks.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Brazilian calls up director of sport Julien every single day and asks to be sold to Inter.

Roma and Arsenal have also been linked, but Dalbert has his heart set on playing at San Siro.

It’s reported the breakthrough could come this evening, as Nice are coming together to start pre-season training and Dalbert will have the chance to state his case in person.

Inter are not prepared to pay more than €15m, claims La Gazzetta dello Sport.

