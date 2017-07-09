Lech Poznan striker Dawid Kownacki is expected to undergo a Sampdoria medical ahead of his transfer for €4.5m plus bonuses.
The 20-year-old centre-forward will reportedly fly in tomorrow evening and will have the tests on Tuesday.
According to Sky Sport Italia, Kownacki is making the move for €4.5m plus another €2m in performance-related bonuses.
He scored three goals in seven caps for Poland at Under-21 level.
Last season he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 33 competitive games for Lech Poznan.