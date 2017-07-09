Official: Rudiger signs for Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger has completed his transfer from Roma to Chelsea for €35m plus €4m bonuses (total £34.2m).

The Germany international flew in for his medical this morning, having taken time off after the Confederations Cup success in Russia last weekend.

Chelsea pay £30.7m as a fixed fee with another £3.5m in incentives, as confirmed by Roma's announcement.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce we have today completed the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma,” read a statement.

“The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract and will wear the No.2 shirt.”

The 24-year-old defender was signed from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2015 for €13m.

He has 17 senior caps for Germany under his belt and is primarily a centre-back, but has played on the right or left with the Giallorossi at times.

“It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this,” Rudiger told the official Chelsea website.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player.”

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo also welcomed the German international to Stamford Bridge.

“We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options.

“Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad.”

Last season he scored one goal and provided four assists in 36 competitive games.

Rudiger is another big sale for Roma, who already sent Mohamed Salah to Liverpool and Leandro Paredes to Zenit St Petersburg, while Mario Rui is expected to join Napoli tomorrow.

Image via chelseafc.com