Sunday July 9 2017
Jese salary worry for Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are edging closer to a deal for Jese Rodriguez, but there remains a problem with the PSG man’s €7m salary.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Viola could sign the Spaniard on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, the issue remains his pay, as the player earns €7m per year net in Paris.

He is fresh from a six-month loan spell at Las Palmas and struggled to live up to his earlier promise after a €25m move from Real Madrid last summer.

There are only two solutions, as PSG could offer to pay a portion of his wages or Jese will have to agree to a pay cut.

